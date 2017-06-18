Boston Celtics trying to trade for Jimmy Butler? What it means for Cavs
After d eciding to trade the number one overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics hauled in a number of valuable first-round picks. According to basketball insider Adam Zagoria and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, the Celtics may not be done wheeling and dealing, as a trade for Chicago Bulls small forward Jimmy Butler seems to be next on the Celtics itinerary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at King James Gospel.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May '17
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC