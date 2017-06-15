Boston Celtics The most-viewed moment of the NBA season is from this Celtics game
The Golden State Warriors may have won the 2017 NBA championship, but Dub Nation doesn't hold the top spot for most-viewed moment of the recently completed basketball season. According to Google News Lab , the most-watched moment of the 2016-2017 campaign was when Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns scored 70 points against the Boston Celtics on March 24. The 20-year-old's historic performance made him the youngest player in league history to total more than 60 points in a single game and garnered 5.1 million views on YouTube.
