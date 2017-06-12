Boston Celtics Rumors: Multiple Promi...

Boston Celtics Rumors: Multiple Prominent Free Agents Interested in Joining Team

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: BleacherReport

Multiple "prominent free agents" praised the Boston Celtics in an article published Wednesday and expressed interest in potentially signing with them during the offseason. In a piece written by Keith P. Smith of CelticsBlog, two players classified as prominent free agents and two categorized as veteran free agents anonymously discussed the positive factors surrounding the Celtics that could sway them to sign with the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,409 • Total comments across all topics: 281,771,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC