A look at the Huskies, Cougars to be 1st-round NBA draft picks

Houbregs, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward-center who played his prep ball at Queen Anne High, played at the University of Washington from 1950-53 before enjoying a five-year NBA career during which he played for the Milwaukee Hawks, Baltimore Bullets, Boston Celtics and Fort Wayner/Detroit Pistons. He averaged 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for his career.

Chicago, IL

