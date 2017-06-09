76ers looking to sell or trade second...

76ers looking to sell or trade second-round draft picks

3 hrs ago

If the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to move into the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, and with their interest in several second-round draft prospects that certainly looks to be the case, they'll find a trade partner in the Philadelphia 76ers. The thought around the NBA is that the 76ers are set on trading at least one of their second-round picks in the draft to alleviate a possible roster crunch, according to multiple league executives.

