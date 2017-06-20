2017 NBA Summer League: Pistons annou...

2017 NBA Summer League: Pistons announce rosters for Orlando Summer League

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Detroit Bad Boys

The 2017 NBA Summer League will kick off in Orlando this weekend with the Pistons' first game coming up on Saturday afternoon against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 5 p.m. Lorenzo Brown, G, 17 Will Davis II, F, 29 Henry Ellenson, F, 8 Trey Freeman, G, 18 Michael Gbinije, G/F, 35 Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson, F, 24 Pierre Jackson, G, 55 Luke Kennard, G, 23 Markus Kennedy, F, 38 Eric Moreland, C, 36 Landry Nnoko, C, 45 Marcus Simmons, G, 20 Hollis Thompson, F, 37 Mike Tobey, C, 43 Dez Wells, G, 31 Derek Willis, F, 33 Assistant coach Bob Beyer will handle the coaching duties. Stanley Johnson will be on hand to participate in Summer League practices, but won't take part in the games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,647 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC