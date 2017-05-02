With the Clippers' uncertain future, ...

With the Clippers' uncertain future, could the Miami Heat have interest in any of their free agents?

2 hrs ago

Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during Game 5 of their opening-round series against the Jazz. And if it is - if president/coach Doc Rivers and owner Steve Ballmer decide not to bring back a team intact that for the fifth consecutive season was unable to reach the conference final after winning at least 50 games - can the Heat benefit? The immediate future of the Clippers - who lost in seven games to the Utah Jazz in the opening round of the playoffs - centers around three primary players that are expected to become free agents this summer: Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick.

