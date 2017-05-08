Want to become an NBA star? Here is your chance...
IMAGE: Multi NBA champion Brian Shaw trains Palpreet Singh at the AGC-NBA national camp in February 2016.Palpreet was in October 2016 drafted by the Long Island Nets, affiliate team of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. Photograph: NBA-AGC The National Basketball Association opened its first academy in India on Tuesday, hoping the facility on the outskirts of Delhi will trigger the game's growth in a country obsessed with cricket.
