Though nothing yet official, Bosh agrees to amicable parting with Heat

On Monday, April 3, 2017 NBA All-Star, Chris Bosh, left, smiles during his interview with famed talk show host/TV journalist Larry King, right, at the Loews Miami Beach hotel. King taped two programs for his current Larry King Now show on Monday, Chris Bosh has told family members that an agreement has been struck among the NBA, the Heat, the union and himself for Bosh to part ways with the Heat at some point in the coming weeks, with the Heat receiving maximum cap relief, an NBA-employed source said in early May and reiterated Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.