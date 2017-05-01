The ready rookie

After a furious first half comeback that erased a 17-point deficit and a 15-point lead was whittled down to a single possession, Brad Stevens went to an unexpected source to finish the game. The regular closers were on the floor- Isaiah Thomas , Avery Bradley , Jae Crowder , and Al Horford -but Stevens elected to not go with Marcus Smart , the usual fifth Beatle of the IT&D lineup.

