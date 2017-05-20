The Mavericks are Interested in Jrue Holiday This Summer

The Dallas Mavericks decided to stop chasing in free agencyfor about 20 minutes. But is Jrue Holiday the best player to focus the Mavs attention on this summer? Ah, remember when we all thought the Mavs were done chasing big fish in free agency? After years of crushing disappointment in July, the team was finally going to take it slow and build internally.

