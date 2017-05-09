Sunderland dent Hull's survival hopes with 2-0 win
Hull will play against fifth from bottom Crystal Palace on 14 May, in what is sure to be a crucial match for their hopes in staying up. The defeat means Silva lost for the first time in a home league game since March 2014, 42 games ago, but the Portuguese boss says that record does not matter.
