Police Make 3 More Arrests In Connect...

Police Make 3 More Arrests In Connection With Deadly Manchester Concert Attack

1 hr ago

"I think it's very clear this is a network we are investigating", said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Manchester Police, as authorities raided British properties thought to be connected to Salman Abedi , the 22-year-old suspected bomber who grew up in Manchester and died in the attack. One of the forces that supports the GNA posted a picture on its Facebook page of Hashem Abedi after detaining him.

