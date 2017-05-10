Player Review: Jeff Teague needs someone like the guard he replaced
After admitting on 1070 The Fan's The Dan Dakich Show that the Pacers miss George Hill , Kevin Pritchard explained that they traded him because they needed more speed and another player who "could make plays on the offensive end." He immediately followed that up with this particularly telling nugget: "...and Teague desperately wants to be here, so that was one of the critical, important pieces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indy Cornrows.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC