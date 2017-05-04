PBA: Blackwater adds to NLEX's woes

By WAYLON GALVEZ Games Tomorrow 4:15 p.m. - Phoenix vs GlobalPort 7 p.m. - San Miguel vs TNT Katropa Michael DiGregorio showed why he was Blackwater's prized catch in the off-season as he fired a career-high 22 points to help power the Elite to a 104-98 victory over the NLEX Road Warriors last night in the resumption of the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. DiGregorio scored 12 points in the third quarter as Blackwater turned a slim 49-42 halftime lead into a commanding 86-68 advantage going into the payoff period.

