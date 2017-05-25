Offseason proves there are no - fake ...

Offseason proves there are no - fake gym rats' on Miami Heat roster

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

If the incredible turnaround during the season wasn't enough proof that Miami's roster didn't include "fake gym rats," this offseason can be used as further evidence. Even though the Heat's season ended more than a month ago on April 12 without a trip to the playoffs, there has been a consistent player presence at AmericanAirlines Arena over the past few weeks as they continue to hold workout sessions and get some basketball drills in on the team's practice court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC