Now Warriors' All-Star, Durant was on...

Now Warriors' All-Star, Durant was once their 2nd choice

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: USA Today

Golden State's former coach didn't think the Warriors needed Kevin Durant before the 2007 draft; now they're back in NBA Finals with him Now Warriors' All-Star, Durant was once their 2nd choice Golden State's former coach didn't think the Warriors needed Kevin Durant before the 2007 draft; now they're back in NBA Finals with him Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r69oar FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2009, file photo, Golden State Warriors coach Don Nelson gestures on the sidelines during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, in Oakland, Calif. Truth be told, Golden State's coach wasn't sure the Warriors needed Kevin Durant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May '17 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC