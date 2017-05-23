North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley ...

North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley decides to remain in the 2017 NBA Draft

North Carolina freshman Tony Bradley has decided to remain in the 2017 NBA Draft , a source told CBS Sports early Wednesday. Bradley averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds in only 14.6 minutes per game last season for a UNC team that won the ACC regular-season title and national championship.

