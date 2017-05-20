New deal for Blatche?
Gilas Pilipinas mentor Chot Reyes hopes to open another round of discussion with naturalized player Andray Blatche, this time for the FIBA Asia Cup and World Cup qualifying tournament. Blatche helped the national team bag the Southeast Asian Basketball Association title with a dominant performance in the tournament as the 97-64 victory against Indonesia completed a 6-0 sweep Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
