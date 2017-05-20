New deal for Blatche?

Manila Bulletin

Gilas Pilipinas mentor Chot Reyes hopes to open another round of discussion with naturalized player Andray Blatche, this time for the FIBA Asia Cup and World Cup qualifying tournament. Blatche helped the national team bag the Southeast Asian Basketball Association title with a dominant performance in the tournament as the 97-64 victory against Indonesia completed a 6-0 sweep Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Chicago, IL

