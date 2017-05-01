NBA: 'Vinsanity' hungry for more

At 40 years old and with 19 NBA seasons under his belt, Vince Carter hasn't lost his appetite for basketball. Carter, who will be a free agent in the off-season after helping the Memphis Grizzlies reach the playoffs, told specialist internet site RealGM.com that he feels better now than he did when he was 25. "I said to myself, 'I want to play 15 years,' I don't know where I got that from," Carter said.

