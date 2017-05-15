NBA playoffs 2017: Sizing up the Celtics' chances to crash Cavaliers-Warriors three-match
All signs point to another Warriors-Cavs clash in the Finals, but Boston might have enough to make life uneasy for the defending champs. The Eastern Conference finals were finally set Monday with the Celtics outlasting the Wizards 115-105 in a decisive Game 7 win in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC