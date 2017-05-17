NBA mock draft 2.0: Post-lottery, is Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball at No. 1? Now that the draft order is set, where do we see the top prospects landing? Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2roUI3k The NBA draft lottery is a bit complicated, so we explain how it works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.