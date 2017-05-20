Mavs draft prospect Lauri Markkanen is being compared to Dirk Nowitzki

There's a 7-foot sharpshooting power forward from another country who is deadly in the pick-and-roll that the Dallas Mavericks are considering taking in next month's NBA Draft. Lauri Markkanen is the player ESPN college basketball analyst and international expert Fran Fraschilla believes the Mavs have targeted in the draft if they decide to select a power forward.

