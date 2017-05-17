Mark Cuban admits Mavericks tanked af...

Mark Cuban admits Mavericks tanked after being eliminated from playoffs

Read more: Dallas Morning News

With the NBA Draft Lottery finally over, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is admitting that his team tanked after it was eliminated from the playoffs. After claiming umpteen times during the season that the Mavs wouldn't tank as long as the playoffs were a possibility, Cuban told The Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday morning that giving all the Mavs' young players the green light at the end of the season was their way of tanking.

