Mark Cuban admits Mavericks - did everything possible to lose games' ahead of deep NBA draft

3 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

It's something teams do, but don't often talk about - lose on purpose in hopes of earning better draft lottery odds. But not every team is owned by Mark Cuban, a man who loves to talk, which is why basketball fans now know that's exactly what the Dallas Mavericks did late this season.

