LIVE: Raptors take on the Cavs in Game 1

This copy is for your personal non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies of Toronto Star content for distribution to colleagues, clients or customers, or inquire about permissions/licensing, please go to: The Cavs have never lost a Game 1 when opening a playoff series on this much rest, so the Raps will have their work cut out for them tonight in Cleveland to tip off this second-round series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.