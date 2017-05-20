Kelly Oubre Jr. suspension: Boston Ce...

Kelly Oubre Jr. suspension: Boston Celtics react to news Washington Wizards forward will miss Game 4

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MassLive.com

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas believes Kelly Oubre Jr. got what he deserved when the NBA announced a one-game suspension for the Washington Wizards wing. "He should be suspended," Thomas said Saturday, two days after Oubre Jr. was ejected from Game 3 for charging at Kelly Olynyk and shoving the Celtics big man to the floor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,848,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC