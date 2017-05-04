John Wall implies that whistle-swallowing officials are giving him the LeBron treatment
John Wall, center, did get the call on this play, when Boston's Marcus Smart, right, and Jae Crowder sandwiched him in Game 2. While this is nothing new, on Thursday Wall revealed for the first time that he views himself similarly to LeBron James in this aspect. "I think I get the same treatment as LeBron gets when he drives," Wall said ahead of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal round .
