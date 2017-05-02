Isaiah Thomas etches name in Celtics ...

Isaiah Thomas etches name in Celtics playoff history with 53 in OT win

Isaiah Thomas etches name in Celtics playoff history with 53 in OT win Thomas became the fourth Celtic ever to score 50 or more in the postseason. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2puD6EY Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas drives into Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat during the fourth quarter in Game 2. BOSTON - Isaiah Thomas scored 53 points, nine in overtime, to help the Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 129-119 on Tuesday night and take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals.

