In aftermath of Wade/Bosh, Heat makes...

In aftermath of Wade/Bosh, Heat makes case to free agents

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Remember when some pundits wondered whether the Heat's messy breakup with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh would hurt the organization in free agency in the future? a The organization has mended its relationship with Bosh in recent weeks, with direct contact between Bosh and the top of the organization, in advance of his impending release and removal of his salary from Miami's cap. What's more, Wade has never bashed the Heat publicly and is open to considering a return at some point in his career, according to an associate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC