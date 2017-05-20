In aftermath of Wade/Bosh, Heat makes case to free agents
Remember when some pundits wondered whether the Heat's messy breakup with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh would hurt the organization in free agency in the future? a The organization has mended its relationship with Bosh in recent weeks, with direct contact between Bosh and the top of the organization, in advance of his impending release and removal of his salary from Miami's cap. What's more, Wade has never bashed the Heat publicly and is open to considering a return at some point in his career, according to an associate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC