Gilas wants Smith to be naturalized
Gilas Pilipinas is exploring the possibility of having Blackwater import Greg Smith as a naturalized player for future international competitions after meeting with the former NBA player yesterday. Spin.ph reported that Smith met with Gilas team manager Butch Antonio to discuss the possibility despite having Andray Blatche as its naturalized player since the 2014 FIBA World Cup.
