Former Mavs ManiAAC Dancer Found Guilty of Capital Murder
Noche violenta: 4 muertos y 4 heridos Former Dallas Mavericks ManiAAC Erbie Bowser was found guilty Friday in the shooting deaths of four women and injuries to four children in 2013. Bowser, 48, killed his estranged wife, Zina Bowser and her daughter Neima Williams in their Dallas home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC