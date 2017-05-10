Five realistic targets for the Maveri...

Five realistic targets for the Mavericks in free agency

13 hrs ago

The NBA draft is just 40 days away and Mavericks fans like myself are really intrigued by what Rick Carlisle could get out of a lottery talent. The direction the Mavs take in the draft, whether it's a point-guard or wing, will also dictate the moves they make on July, so taking that in consideration, here are a few free agent options they could pursue that aren't exactly the sexiest names out there, but are realistic options in a "no big fishes" approach.

Chicago, IL

