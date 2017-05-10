Five realistic targets for the Mavericks in free agency
The NBA draft is just 40 days away and Mavericks fans like myself are really intrigued by what Rick Carlisle could get out of a lottery talent. The direction the Mavs take in the draft, whether it's a point-guard or wing, will also dictate the moves they make on July, so taking that in consideration, here are a few free agent options they could pursue that aren't exactly the sexiest names out there, but are realistic options in a "no big fishes" approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mavs Moneyball.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC