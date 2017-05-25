Defence raises race bias in Cosby jur...

Defence raises race bias in Cosby jury selection process

Bill Cosby center pauses in the courtyard as one of his attorneys Angela Agrusa right makes a statement to the media as they arrive for the third day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse Wednesday May 24 Cosby , his lawyers and prosecutors arrived in a Pittsburgh court Wednesday to complete jury selection, but 11 have already been seated and only one of them is black, NBC News reports . The latest developments emerge days after Cosby, 79, spoke out about the 50-plus women who have stacked up historic assault allegations against him in the last few years, insisting some are only attacking him because of the colour of his skin.

