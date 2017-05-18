David Lee Leaves Game 3 vs. Warriors with Knee Injury
Marc J. Spears of ESPN reported Joel Anthony had to replace Lee on free-throw attempts before the forward was ruled out for the rest of the game. This is a difficult setback for Lee, who played only 55 games last season and 49 in the prior campaign.
