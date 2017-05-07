D'Antoni, Spoelstra earn NBCA Coach of the Year2017-05-07T16:29:18
Houston Rockets Head Coach Mike D'Antoni and Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra are the co-recipients of the inaugural Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced today. The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award recognizes the dedication and hard work of NBA Head Coaches and is presented annually to a Head Coach who helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court and shows outstanding service and dedication to the community off the court.
