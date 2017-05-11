Dallas Mavericks: The Case For Drafting Lauri Markkanen

The Dallas Mavericks will in all likelihood have the ninth pick in the NBA Draft soon; how strong is the case for drafting Arizona big man Lauri Markkanen? The NBA Draft Lottery is coming up next week and the draft itself isn't far behind, and Dallas Mavericks fans are excited about it for the first time in a while. Dallas has infamously squandered many first round picks in recent history; however, they have never had as good a pick as this year and also never needed it so badly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Smoking Cuban.