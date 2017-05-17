Dallas Mavericks should do whatever it takes to draft Dennis Smith Jr.

Newy Scruggs, sports anchor at NBC5 in Dallas-Fort Worth and radio host weekly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC Sports Radio Sirius XM 213/202 and NBCSportsRadio.com, answered your questions Wednesday. Here are some highlights: Question: Mavs are at the mercy of teams picking before them in the draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.