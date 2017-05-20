Curry, Durant shine as Warriors sweep...

Curry, Durant shine as Warriors sweep into NBA Finals

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

MAY 21 Le Bron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends against Jae Crowder #99 of the Boston Celtics in the second half during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena It was the third consecutive series sweep of the 2017 postseason for the Warriors , who are now 12-0 in the playoffs heading into the finals. The Warriors zapped themselves awake, came back to win that day and then whacked a scarred Spurs team by 36, 12 and 14 the last three games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC