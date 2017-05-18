Charlotte Hornets to participate in 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League
The Charlotte Hornets have announced that they will be playing in the 2017 Orlando Pro Summer League. A total of eight teams will participate in the event while Charlotte will play in five games.
