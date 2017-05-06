Chandler Parsons Gives Bella Thorne and Jordan Clarkson His Blessing
If Jordan Clarkson and Bella Thorne are bangin', Chandler Parsons is happy for 'em ... telling TMZ Sports the new hot couple has his blessing. Why does Chandler care? Well, he's good friends with Bella ... and they were also kissing pals during a recent trip to Mexico.
