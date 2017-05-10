Celtics Rumors: Agents Fearful for Rookie Clients Drafted by 'Loaded' Boston
Agents for top prospects in the 2017 NBA draft on June 22 are reportedly worried about what would happen to their clients if the "loaded" Boston Celtics selected them. On Saturday, ESPN's Chad Ford passed along comments one player representative made about the situation with the Celtics, who finished with the Eastern Conference's best record and are still alive in the 2017 NBA playoffs but will pick early in the draft thanks to a swap with the Brooklyn Nets .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC