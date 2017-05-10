Celtics Rumors: Agents Fearful for Rookie Clients Drafted by 'Loaded' Boston

Agents for top prospects in the 2017 NBA draft on June 22 are reportedly worried about what would happen to their clients if the "loaded" Boston Celtics selected them. On Saturday, ESPN's Chad Ford passed along comments one player representative made about the situation with the Celtics, who finished with the Eastern Conference's best record and are still alive in the 2017 NBA playoffs but will pick early in the draft thanks to a swap with the Brooklyn Nets .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.