Cavaliers vs. Warriors rematch is what NBA needs Any other Finals would be a little disappointing. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/05/warriors-vs-cavaliers-nba-finals-rematch-history-sweep-second-round-jazz-raptors The NBA is predictable, they say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.