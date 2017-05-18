Bulpett: 'Embarrassing' just about says it all when it comes to C's being routed by Cavaliers

LOOKS GRIM: The reactions from Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder tell the story for the Celtics, who were blown out nearly from the opening tip against the Cavaliers in last night's Game 2 at the Garden. Staff photo by Stuart Cahill In a matchup of presumably the two best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics trailed by as many as 50 points and lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 130-86, last night at the Garden.

