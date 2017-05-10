Boston on verge of clincher

MAY 10: Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics dunks against the Washington Wizards during the first half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.