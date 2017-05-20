Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Danny Ainge denies report Isaiah...

Boston Celtics trade rumors 2017: Dan...

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge has denied a claim star guard Isaiah Thomas was available for a lottery pick last summer. During his weekly interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher & Rich, Ainge dismissed Jackie MacMullan's recent report that nobody on the Celtics roster, including Thomas, was untouchable last year as the team tried to collect another top draft pick.

