Bill Laimbeer: 'LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan'

Bill Laimbeer settles LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate Former 'Bad Boy' says 'we've never seen anybody like LeBron James physically' Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://on.freep.com/2rjExbz Former 'Bad Boy' also discusses whether he's still interested in making the coaching jump to the NBA, and why his Pistons teams connected so well with Detroit fans FILE - At left is a June 16, 2013, file photo showing LeBron James. At right is an Oct. 2, 2012, file photo showing Michael Jordan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.