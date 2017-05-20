Bill Laimbeer: 'LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan'
Bill Laimbeer settles LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate Former 'Bad Boy' says 'we've never seen anybody like LeBron James physically' Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://on.freep.com/2rjExbz Former 'Bad Boy' also discusses whether he's still interested in making the coaching jump to the NBA, and why his Pistons teams connected so well with Detroit fans FILE - At left is a June 16, 2013, file photo showing LeBron James. At right is an Oct. 2, 2012, file photo showing Michael Jordan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Dallas Mavericks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f...
|May 1
|Boston phart
|2
|NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11)
|Mar '15
|too much taint
|9
|LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Chucc Nasty
|1
|Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Black Mamba
|2
|Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|no1important
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC