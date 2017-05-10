Avery Bradley is "Our Guy"

Avery Bradley is "Our Guy"

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston Celtics

As sports fans, the players we get attached to the most are the ones who start out as questionable prospects down low on the depth chart and then work their way up to being a key part of the rotation. These aren't the slam dunk prospects that everyone expects to be good, even though we like those guys plenty too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Celtics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston battle back to beat Washington in semi-f... May 1 Boston phart 2
News NBA Rumors: Knicks Interested In Trading For Ja... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Los Angeles Clippers have Chris Paul; who's next? (Jul '13) May '15 tom wingo 6
News Dwyane Wade: Can D-Wade Take Home His First NBA... (Mar '11) Mar '15 too much taint 9
LeBron James wants his playing time reduced (Nov '14) Nov '14 Chucc Nasty 1
News Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA (Jul '14) Jul '14 Black Mamba 2
News Five Out Offense: where might Shawn Marion land? (Jul '14) Jul '14 no1important 1
See all Dallas Mavericks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Mavericks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC