3 things we learned from Cavs-Celtics...

3 things we learned from Cavs-Celtics Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers followed up their Game 1 beatdown performance against the Boston Celtics by going the extra mile and making sure the Celtics are so far gone that possibility for a comeback is dwindling every second. The Cavaliers set an NBA playoff record for the largest halftime lead when they were up 41 points.

Chicago, IL

