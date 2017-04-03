Wrap: Westbrook makes history, Cavs suffer odd loss

RUSSELL Westbrook made NBA history, the Cavaliers blew a fourth-quarter lead in a baffling loss, and the Lakers are clearly bad at tanking. Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season Sunday, then he broke the Denver Nuggets' hearts with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 106-105 victory.

